Air India to shift JFK operations to new Terminal 6 by 2028, plans flagship Maharaja Lounge

Air India on Tuesday announced that it will shift its operations at New York's John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport from Terminal 4 to the newly built Terminal 6 (T6) in 2028, becoming the 16th international airline to commit to the facility as part of the airport's USD 19-billion redevelopment.

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The airline said the move will place it alongside several Star Alliance partners, including Air Canada, Lufthansa, SWISS, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines and TAP Air Portugal, enabling smoother same-terminal connections for passengers travelling across North and South America through existing codeshare and interline partnerships.

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As part of the transition, Air India will also open its first flagship Maharaja Lounge in North America at Terminal 6. Spread across 9,100 sq ft in the post-security area, the lounge will offer premium facilities and Indian hospitality, expanding the airline's premium ground experience after the recent launch of its Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport.

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Air India currently operates daily non-stop flights from JFK Terminal 4 to Delhi and Mumbai using Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft. The airline said its existing operations will continue from Terminal 4 until the planned shift in 2028.

The new terminal will open in two phases, with the first gates becoming operational in 2026 and the full terminal expected to be completed by 2028. Developed by JFK Millennium Partners, Terminal 6 forms a key part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's airport modernisation programme.

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Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said New York has remained one of the airline's most important international gateways for over six decades. He said the move to Terminal 6 would complement the deployment of the airline's flagship aircraft while improving passenger experience through modern infrastructure, operational efficiency and closer integration with Star Alliance partner airlines.

JFK Millennium Partners Chairman George Casey said Air India's decision to operate from Terminal 6 reflects confidence in the terminal's passenger-focused design and strengthens JFK's position as a leading international gateway. Chief Executive Officer Steve Thody said the new facility would provide shorter walking distances, improved operational efficiency and an enhanced travel experience for Air India passengers.

The move is part of Air India's ongoing transformation programme launched after its privatisation in 2022. The airline has placed orders for 600 aircraft and is investing in fleet modernisation, upgraded cabin products, digital platforms and customer experience improvements.

Once fully operational, Terminal 6 will feature 10 gates, including nine capable of handling wide-body aircraft, an automated baggage handling system, seamless connectivity with Terminal 5, expanded airline lounges, New York-themed retail and dining options, and sustainability-focused infrastructure, including all-electric ground support equipment and rooftop solar power.