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Home / India / Air India’s Maharaja Club partners with DP World PGTI, Kapil Dev hails tie-up to boost Indian golf

Air India’s Maharaja Club partners with DP World PGTI, Kapil Dev hails tie-up to boost Indian golf

New alliance seeks to elevate both professional golf and premium travel experiences in India

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:17 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Air India on Tuesday announced a partnership between its frequent flyer programme, Maharaja Club, and the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), with former Indian cricket team captain and PGTI President Kapil Dev, saying, the collaboration would strengthen professional golf in the country by ensuring seamless travel for players and officials.

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Under the partnership, Maharaja Club will be the Official Travel Partner for all DP World PGTI tournaments across India from August 2026 to April 2027.

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The collaboration brings together Air India’s expanding loyalty programme and India’s premier professional golf tour, with the airline looking to strengthen Maharaja Club’s positioning as a travel and lifestyle rewards platform while supporting the growth of golf in India.

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As the Official Travel Partner, Maharaja Club will provide travel support for players, officials and tournament stakeholders throughout the season, enabling them to focus on performance and competition.

The partnership will also offer Maharaja Club members exclusive experiences at select tournaments, including hospitality access, privileged entry and curated engagement opportunities.

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Kapil Dev said the tour was delighted to welcome Air India as its Official Travel Partner at a time when professional golf in India was expanding its footprint. He said the association would ensure seamless travel for players, officials and stakeholders, allowing them to focus entirely on their performances.

Air India’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal, said the airline was committed to supporting sporting excellence through reliable travel while contributing to the development of golf in India. He added that the partnership would also create unique experiences for Maharaja Club members.

Air India said the partnership would be activated across the DP World PGTI calendar through fan engagement initiatives. Leveraging its domestic and international network, the airline will also support the tour’s ambition of expanding the reach of Indian golf in India and globally.

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