An Air India A350 aircraft, carrying around 300 people from New York to Delhi, was diverted to Shannon due to a technical issue on Monday, and the plane is grounded in the Irish town for extensive technical checks.

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There were around 300 people on board the plane, which was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted to Shannon, according to sources.

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"Flight AI102, operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on 15 March, made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue. Consistent with Air India's high safety standards, the aircraft is currently subject to extensive technical evaluations, which will require extra time to complete," the airline said in an updated statement in the evening.

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Air India also said its airport partners have been working closely with Shannon airport authorities to extend full support to the passengers and crew.

"Meals and refreshments were provided, and assistance was arranged to help passengers complete immigration and customs procedures. Hotel accommodation has also been offered to all affected guests," the airline said.

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Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, Air India said it was making every effort to ensure passengers are able to continue their journey to Delhi at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, the airline said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 0430 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe.

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the plane was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted.