Air Marshal Dixit to take charge as next IAF chief on Oct 31

Air Marshal Dixit is presently serving as Vice Chief of the IAF. He will take over at a time when the force is on the cusp of significant transformation. Several new aircraft and weapon systems are expected to be inducted in the coming years, shaping the IAF's trajectory over the next decade.

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One of the immediate priorities for the IAF Chief-designate will be assessing the induction of Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets.

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Public sector firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is set to complete the integration of radars and missiles.

The first of the aircraft are expected to enter service before the end of the year. The IAF has ordered 180 of these jets and a delay in deliveries was flagged by IAF Chief AP Singh three days ago saying the wait "was hurting the force".

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Air Marshal Dixit is expected to be at the helm when the IAF takes a call on the next generation of medium transport planes. Greater emphasis on advanced technologies and long-range missile systems, along with the continuing focus on strengthening the country's air-defence network, will be among the key priorities before him.

He will also oversee efforts to indigenise spares for Russian-origin aircraft and the planned upgrade of the Sukhoi-30MKI fleet. Progress on the long-pending procurement of 114 Rafale fighter aircraft is also expected to remain in focus.

Born on December 9, 1966, Air Marshal Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1986. Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the IAF, Air Marshal Dixit served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff. He has commanded the IAF’s Central Command.

Air Marshal Dixit has logged over 3,500 flying hours on a range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, MiG variants, Jaguar, Hawk and Tejas. He is an experimental test pilot and a qualified flying instructor.

During a career spanning nearly four decades, he had been involved in numerous operations and exercises, including Operations Safed Sagar, Rakshak and Sindoor.

The Air Marshal has held a number of field and staff appointments. He commanded his Squadron at Gwalior in the Western Sector and a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector. According to the Ministry of Defence, he contributed significantly to enhancing the operational capability of the IAF while working in various capacities.

The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Staff Service College (Bangladesh) and the National Defence College.