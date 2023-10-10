 Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC seeks report from Commission on Air Quality Management : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC seeks report from Commission on Air Quality Management

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC seeks report from Commission on Air Quality Management

Bench posted matter for further hearing on October 31 when it would consider CAQM’s report

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC seeks report from Commission on Air Quality Management

Photo for representation. PTI



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 10

Ahead of the onset of winter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps taken to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR that virtually turns into a gas chamber due to stubble burning by farmers in Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi.

“We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said after amicus curiae Aparajita Singh highlighted the problem of stubble burning leading air pollution that gets worse during October-November.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 31 when it would consider CAQM’s report.

Earlier, Singh submitted that the CAQM – which has been dealing with these issues—should be asked to submit a report on measures taken to check pollution, particularly stubble burning.

The top court also asked the CAQM to consider issues related to distribution of highly polluting petroleum coke used by industries, saying a “holistic view” had to be taken to strike a balance between the needs of industries and imperatives of a clean environment.

Headed by a Secretary rank officer, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas was notified on November 6, 2020. It has jurisdiction over NCR, including areas in Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan with regard to air pollution.

As a part of ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ (GRAP) implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution, the CAQM had on October 6 directed authorities in the National Capital Region to enforce a ban on coal usage in hotels and restaurants, and to take punitive measures against polluting industries and thermal power plants as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated.

#Environment #Pollution #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

2
World

'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

4
Rajasthan

Cow vigilantes ran 'extortion' racket in Haryana, Rajasthan

5
Comment

Back to square one on theatre commands

6
Bathinda

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

7
Science Technology

Humans will find it hard to tolerate searing heat in India, Pakistan by end of this century

8
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

9
Amritsar

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

10
Himachal

NHAI mulls roping in IIT experts for fixing Manali highway

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

Residents of Israel’s port of Ashkelon were told to leave th...

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all i...

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines in...

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

Besides the SYL canal, some other issues are also likely to ...

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflig...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Avneesh Jhingan of Punjab & Haryana High Court to Rajasthan High Court

Crypto scam: Retired Himachal cop among three arrested by Mohali police

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Delhi excise scam: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s ED custody till Oct 13

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody till October 13

Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against his suspension from Rajya Sabha

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

G20 aftermath: Nozzles worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from newly-installed fountains outside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Gate

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management