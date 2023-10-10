Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC seeks report from Commission on Air Quality Management

Tribune News Service

Ahead of the onset of winter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps taken to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR that virtually turns into a gas chamber due to stubble burning by farmers in Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi.

“We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said after amicus curiae Aparajita Singh highlighted the problem of stubble burning leading air pollution that gets worse during October-November.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 31 when it would consider CAQM’s report.

Earlier, Singh submitted that the CAQM – which has been dealing with these issues—should be asked to submit a report on measures taken to check pollution, particularly stubble burning.

The top court also asked the CAQM to consider issues related to distribution of highly polluting petroleum coke used by industries, saying a “holistic view” had to be taken to strike a balance between the needs of industries and imperatives of a clean environment.

Headed by a Secretary rank officer, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas was notified on November 6, 2020. It has jurisdiction over NCR, including areas in Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan with regard to air pollution.

As a part of ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ (GRAP) implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution, the CAQM had on October 6 directed authorities in the National Capital Region to enforce a ban on coal usage in hotels and restaurants, and to take punitive measures against polluting industries and thermal power plants as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated.

