Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Air pollution linked to 16% higher Type 2 diabetes risk, finds study

Air pollution linked to 16% higher Type 2 diabetes risk, finds study

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The researchers found that every increase of 10 micrograms per cubic metre in PM2.5 concentration was associated with a 10 to 16 per cent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
Advertisement

Long-term exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 10 to 16%, according to a new global study.

The study, published in the Journal of Vascular Diseases, analysed 13 major previous reviews covering more than 200 million cumulative participant observations worldwide.

The findings suggest that air pollution poses risks beyond respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, with long-term exposure also linked to metabolic disturbances, including higher blood sugar levels and diabetes-related complications.

The researchers found that every increase of 10 micrograms per cubic metre in PM2.5 concentration was associated with a 10 to 16 per cent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The association was observed across populations in North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Latin America and Australia.

Advertisement

Importantly, the increased risk was also observed among people living in areas classified as having relatively cleaner air, suggesting that exposure to pollution could have wider implications for health.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts