Air pollution linked to 16% higher Type 2 diabetes risk, finds study

Long-term exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 10 to 16%, according to a new global study.

The study, published in the Journal of Vascular Diseases, analysed 13 major previous reviews covering more than 200 million cumulative participant observations worldwide.

The findings suggest that air pollution poses risks beyond respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, with long-term exposure also linked to metabolic disturbances, including higher blood sugar levels and diabetes-related complications.

The researchers found that every increase of 10 micrograms per cubic metre in PM2.5 concentration was associated with a 10 to 16 per cent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The association was observed across populations in North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Latin America and Australia.

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Importantly, the increased risk was also observed among people living in areas classified as having relatively cleaner air, suggesting that exposure to pollution could have wider implications for health.