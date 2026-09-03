Airbus picks Nagpur for South Asia’s first radome repair facility, to service A320 to A380

Airbus has picked Nagpur to set up South Asia’s first comprehensive radome repair facility, bringing specialised repair of the critical nose-mounted component of its A320, A330, A350 and A380 aircraft to India as airlines prepare for large-scale fleet expansion and widebody inductions, officials said on Thursday.

The aircraft manufacturer has selected Indamer Technics as its authorised facility for the repair, storage and exchange of radomes in the region, a move expected to reduce dependence on overseas facilities and cut the time aircraft or components remain out of service.

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Located at the nose of an aircraft, the radome is the weatherproof protective cover housing sensitive radar and antenna systems. It is designed to withstand hail, bird strikes, other impacts and aerodynamic forces while allowing radar signals to pass through it without interference.

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Under the agreement, the Nagpur facility will handle radomes across the A320, A330, A350 and A380 aircraft families.

The work will include complete structural inspections and testing, paint stripping, repainting and curing, major and minor repairs and advanced Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). The facility will also certify repaired radomes for Release to Service (RTS) before they can return to aircraft operations.

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The local capability assumes significance as Indian airlines rapidly add aircraft and prepare for substantial widebody inductions. Radomes damaged by bird strikes, hail or other impacts require specialised inspection and repair, and access to such capability within the region can shorten maintenance turnaround.

Airbus said the agreement would serve as a first step towards developing a localised Airbus avionics repair network in South Asia, while supporting existing single-aisle operations and upcoming widebody fleets.

“This agreement with Indamer Technics is a major milestone in our commitment to building a robust, localised aerospace ecosystem in India,” said Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

He said bringing the repair capability to Nagpur would reduce turnaround time and support airlines as the region witnesses “unprecedented fleet expansion”.

The Nagpur facility will also act as a central hub for Airbus radomes, providing storage and exchange support besides repairs. It will handle end-of-life radomes and their secure disposal when required.

Prajay Patel, Director, Indamer Technics, said its selection by Airbus was an endorsement of the company's engineering capabilities and that the facility would operate according to Airbus certification standards.

Indamer Technics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Horizon Aero Solutions Limited, a 50:50 venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Prime Aero, and operates MRO facilities at multiple locations in India.

The facility will cater not only to Indian airlines but also to Airbus operators across South Asia, with Airbus looking at the Nagpur operation as a base for further expansion of its repair network in the region.