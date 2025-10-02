Airbus, Tata announce helicopter unit in Karnataka

India’s first helicopter ‘final assembly line’ in the private sector, is set to come up in Vemagal in Karnataka, the European giant, Airbus, announced on Wednesday.
In India, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will build the Airbus H-125 helicopters.
The ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopter is not just a civilian copter. It can also meet the Indian Armed Force’s requirement for a light multi-role helicopter, especially on the icy heights of the Himalayan frontiers.
Plans for the ‘Made in India’ copter include a military version, the H125M. It will be offered out of this Indian factory with high levels of indigenised components and technologies, Airbus said.
