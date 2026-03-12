DT
Home / India / Aircraft hard-lands in Phuket, DGCA steps in

Aircraft hard-lands in Phuket, DGCA steps in

Nose wheels detach from landing gear on touchdown

Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:10 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Source: Air India
An Air India Express aircraft from Hyderabad to Phuket made a suspected hard landing at Phuket airport on Wednesday, detaching its two nose wheels and prompting a temporary runway closure, a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

The Boeing 737-800, registration VT-BWQ, was operating flight IX938 when the incident occurred on landing at runway 9.

The DGCA official said the aircraft experienced a suspected hard landing with a bounce on touchdown. In aviation terms, a hard landing is an unintentional contact with the runway at excessive vertical speed and force.

The official noted both nose wheels had been replaced during routine maintenance on March 8.

Following the incident, Phuket Airport issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from 12.08 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday, announcing the temporary closure of the runway after reporting a runway malfunction involving the Air India Express flight operating from Hyderabad.

Initial information indicated that the hard landing damaged the landing gear and nose landing gear, preventing the aircraft from immediately vacating the runway.

Airport authorities later installed replacement nose wheels on the aircraft, after which normal airport operations resumed.

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said the nose wheels had been installed on the aircraft involved in the incident at Phuket Airport, allowing operations to return to normal. “We apologise for the incident, which will be investigated in accordance with established procedures,” the spokesperson said. The aircraft had arrived ahead of schedule, landing at 11.24 am against its scheduled arrival time of 11.40 am.

All seven crew members, 131 passengers and two infants on board were reported safe, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

