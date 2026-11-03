Aircrafts, windmills, properties: ED attaches Rs 23,100-crore assets in Anil Ambani group fraud cases

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached several assets, including aircraft, windmills, bank balances, fixed deposits, immovable properties, receivables and investments, in connection with the alleged bank fraud cases involving Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) (Rs 263.05 crore), and Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) (Rs 247.12 crore).

In the RCOM case, the attached assets include two chartered aircraft, six land parcels and office premises in Maharashtra. In the RCFL/RHFL case, two windmills in Tamil Nadu, bank balances, fixed deposits, investments and receivables have been attached.

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With these attachments, the ED has cumulatively attached assets worth Rs 23,100 crore to date in various cases being investigated against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

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The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the CBI in Delhi, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Delhi and the EOW in Mumbai. The anti-money laundering agency has also investigated two cases under FEMA.

The companies under investigation include Reliance Communications Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd.

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The ED's investigation into the Reliance Anil Ambani Group has allegedly revealed that the group was involved in siphoning off public funds from banks and financial institutions, misusing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to fraudulently ring-fence corporate assets for personal use, and diverting public funds from India to offshore tax havens.

A large part of these funds was reportedly utilised for the personal benefit of the promoters and their family members, the investigation further revealed.

The ED has arrested 10 individuals in these cases and filed six chargesheets under the PMLA, 2002.

In addition, a complaint has also been filed under the provisions of FEMA.