Airline refund complaints more than triple to 4,386 in 2025: Govt data

Complaints related to airline ticket refunds witnessed a sharp spike last year, with the number of grievances more than tripling from 1,315 in 2024 to 4,386 in 2025, prompting the Centre to point to a 24x7 passenger assistance mechanism and existing DGCA regulations to address the issue, revealed the government data.

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Replying to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said airlines reported 4,386 refund-related complaints in 2025, the highest in the last four years.

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The data shared by the government showed that airlines reported 1,508 refund-related complaints in 2022, which fell to 961 in 2023 before rising to 1,315 in 2024 and surging to 4,386 in 2025.

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The government said it has established a permanent 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) to strengthen passenger grievance redressal. The facility brings together the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airlines for real-time monitoring of flight disruptions, baggage-related issues and ticket refunds.

According to the government, the control room has been set up to ensure faster resolution of passenger grievances and improve the overall travel experience.

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The Centre also said the DGCA has already put in place passenger-centric Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) governing airline ticket refunds as well as compensation and facilities to be provided to passengers in cases of denied boarding, flight cancellations and delays.

It said the aviation regulator regularly monitors compliance with these rules and takes enforcement action against airlines in cases of violations.