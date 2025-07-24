India’s civil aviation sector, one of the fastest-growing in the world, is facing turbulence not just in the air but also in its operational backbone. In response to a series of questions raised in Parliament, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has revealed year-wise data showing a concerning volume of technical defects reported in commercial aircraft over the last five years, alongside thousands of passenger grievances and ongoing regulatory oversight challenges.

Advertisement

As per the reply by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, a total of 2,094 technical defects were recorded across India’s scheduled commercial airlines between 2021 and 2025. The data, collated from reports filed with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), shows a consistently high number of faults, with 514 defects reported in 2021, 528 in 2022, 448 in 2023, 421 in 2024, and 183 already in the first half of 2025.

The bulk of these reports come from IndiGo — India’s largest airline by market share — which has led the list with 179 defect reports in 2021, increasing to 215 in 2022 and peaking at 246 in 2023. Although the number significantly dropped to 46 in 2024, it has started inching upward again, with 62 already registered in 2025. SpiceJet, another budget carrier, showed a worrying pattern in earlier years with 170 and 143 defects in 2021 and 2022 respectively, but the numbers have sharply declined to single digits this year.

Advertisement

Tata-owned Air India along with Air India Express, has seen a dramatic rise in issues. From a combined 76 defects in 2021, the figure surged to 253 in 2024. In 2025 alone, 85 issues have already been recorded, including 61 specifically involving Air India Express, a carrier that has recently drawn headlines for multiple air return incidents and suspected technical lapses. Meanwhile, Vistara, also part of the Tata Group and now merged with Air India saw fluctuations with 97 defects in 2022, falling to 79 and 44 in two subsequent years.

Adding to the regulatory strain is a steady influx of passenger complaints. From 4,131 grievances filed in 2021, the number dipped slightly to 3,783 in 2022 but surged to over 5,500 in 2023, the highest in the five-year window. Though the figures dropped again in 2024, the current year has already logged nearly 4,000 complaints by mid-July.

Advertisement

Lawmakers had also sought to know whether any airlines had failed to comply with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) related to defect reporting or rectification. While the government did not directly name defaulting carriers, it acknowledged that non-compliance is addressed through mandatory rectification and intensified oversight. Observations made during inspections are shared with the airline concerned for corrective action.