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Home / India / Airport NOC maze set for overhaul, Centre eyes automated clearances in 15 days

Airport NOC maze set for overhaul, Centre eyes automated clearances in 15 days

Building height information may be available upfront in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad; plan to decentralise approvals to local bodies, cut physical verification

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:22 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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In a move that could cut delays for builders, housing societies, infrastructure projects and individuals seeking construction clearances around airports, the Centre has set a 15-day timeline to work out an overhaul of the aviation No Objection Certificate (NOC) system, with plans to automate approvals, reduce manual intervention and provide permissible building heights upfront.

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Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who reviewed the existing system with senior Ministry and Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials on Wednesday, directed them to work out modalities for simplifying, automating and decentralising the process within 15 days.

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The proposed changes could be particularly significant for Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where airport-related restrictions determine how high buildings and other structures can rise in certain areas.

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The government is examining whether the permissible building height for a location can be made available at the initial stage itself, allowing developers and individuals to know the restriction before drawing up their construction plans.

Naidu said the system should become “hassle-free, transparent, automated and time-bound”, with minimum manual intervention while ensuring aviation safety requirements are not diluted.

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In another significant change, the government is examining whether NOCs can be issued at the Urban Local Body (ULB) level, wherever feasible, reducing the need for individuals and industries to approach AAI directly.

The geographical reach of AAI’s No Objection Certificate Application System (NOCAS) is also under review. It currently covers areas within 20 km for Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations and 56 km for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) operations.

The ministry is also considering making permissible-height data publicly available online, which could allow applicants to determine applicable restrictions without repeatedly approaching authorities.

Changes are also being examined in the Aeronautical Study process, including reducing the requirement for physical verification of sites at the initial stage and rationalising the submission of Building Development Plans and other documents.

Naidu directed officials to work out the modalities for the proposed reforms within 15 days, with the larger objective of ensuring faster and time-bound clearances.

The minister, however, made it clear that easing the approval process should not come at the cost of aviation safety.

The government wants relevant data and permissible-height information to be transparently available in the public domain, including on official websites, while retaining safety restrictions necessary for aircraft operations.

The ministry said a simpler and more predictable NOC framework could help prevent infrastructure and development projects from being held up by procedural delays, while supporting investment, economic activity and employment.

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