Ajit Pawar kin seek FIR against VSR Ventures

Nearly a month after the Baramati plane crash, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin Yugendra Pawar on Thursday approached the police seeking registration of an FIR against VSR Ventures, escalating their push for a criminal probe into the January 28 incident that killed ex- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The complaint was submitted at the Baramati Taluka police station, a day after Rohit filed a similar plea with the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai.

