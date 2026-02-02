DT
PT
Home / India / Ajit Pawar’s memorial to come up on Vidya Pratishthan premises in Baramati

Ajit Pawar’s memorial to come up on Vidya Pratishthan premises in Baramati

Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash near Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28

PTI
Baramati, Updated At : 08:54 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. PTI file
A memorial of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be set up on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, the Baramati-based educational institution founded by the Pawar family, a close associate has said.

Ajit Pawar (66) and four others were killed in a plane crash near the airstrip at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28.

Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar and confidant of the Pawar family, on Sunday said the memorial has been planned on the Vidya Pratishthan premises where his last rites were performed.

“Today, Sharad Pawar saheb, before heading to Mumbai, visited the venue of the last rites along with Pratibha Pawar and instructed me, and the trustees of Vidya Pratishthan, to chalk out a plan for Ajit Dada’s memorial,” Gujar told PTI.

Discussions will be held with the trustees to finalise the design and structure of the memorial in the coming days, he added.

Ajit Pawar was a prominent political figure in Maharashtra and had played a key role in the development of Baramati, which has long been considered the Pawar family’s political stronghold.

