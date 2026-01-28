DT
Home / India / Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 3 others killed in plane crash in Pune         

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 3 others killed in plane crash in Pune         

The crash occurs as Pawar's plane was landing in Pune's Baramati area

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:02 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
The crashed plane. Photo credit: A video grab/X
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was killed on Wednesday as the aircraft carrying him crashed while landing in Baramati in Pune district, officials said.

Six people were on board the aircraft when the crash occurred.

Pawar had departed from Mumbai early in the day for Baramati, his hometown, where he was scheduled to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections.

The aircraft, a privately operated chartered plane, crashed during landing, according to official sources.

"Pawar and three others, including his security officials, died," said the officials.

Videos circulating on social media showed the wreckage of the aircraft engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the crash site. Debris from the plane was seen scattered across the area.

Preliminary information suggests the aircraft ran into trouble during its final approach and crashed on the runway. Following the incident, airport operations were temporarily suspended, leading to delays in both arriving and departing flights.

Emergency services and local authorities rushed to the site. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been ascertained.

