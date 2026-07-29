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Home / India / Akali Dal’s Naresh Gujral welcomes move to rename Dyal Singh College as Dyal Singh Majithia College

Akali Dal’s Naresh Gujral welcomes move to rename Dyal Singh College as Dyal Singh Majithia College

The Tribune has run a sustained campaign against any move seen as diluting the institution's association with philanthropist Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Gujral says either this new name should be adopted or the current name retained. File Photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral on Wednesday welcomed the move to consider renaming Dyal Singh Evening College as Dyal Singh Majithia College, saying it will help preserve the legacy of the great philanthropist after whom the institution is named.

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Reacting to The Tribune's exclusive report that college principal Bhawna Pandey had informed agitating staff members that the proposed name has been changed from Majithia College to Dyal Singh Majithia College, Gujral said either this new name should be adopted or the current name retained.

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“Every Indian is proud of the legacy of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, who with his own wealth built educational institutions so that Indians could benefit from quality education. It is difficult to understood why the college's managing committee has repeatedly tried to change the institution's name. We hope better sense will prevail and the name will either remain unchanged or be revised to Dyal Singh Majithia College,” Gujral said in a statement.

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At the core of the issue is Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh’s remarks in December 2025 that the college was proposed to be renamed Banda Singh Bahadur College to distinguish it from Dyal Singh Morning College.

The proposal led to a stir by admirers of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia and the College Staff Association, who protested the dilution of the memory of the philanthropist.

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On May 23, the college's governing body suggested adding a second name Majithia College to the renaming proposal along side Banda Singh Bahadur College. The proposal was rejected by the staff association.

The college has now sent a fresh proposal to rename the college as Dyal Singh Majithia College as an additional option alongside the originally suggested Banda Singh Bahadur College.

Gujral had also opposed a 2017 proposal to rename this college as Vande Mataram college, a move that was eventually shelved.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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