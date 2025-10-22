DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Akasa Air crew pin down drunk passenger as Diwali flight turns chaotic

Akasa Air crew pin down drunk passenger as Diwali flight turns chaotic

The incident unfolds on the evening of October 20, as families and travellers headed home for Diwali celebrations

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:21 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

It was supposed to be a festive flight out of Bengaluru, passengers strapped in, cabin lights dimmed, ready for take-off to Delhi. But moments before the aircraft could lift off, chaos gripped Akasa Air flight QP 1599. A passenger, allegedly drunk, had to be physically restrained by the crew after he turned unruly.

Advertisement

The incident unfolded on the evening of October 20, as families and travellers headed home for Diwali celebrations. What began as quiet boarding soon spiralled into commotion, passengers rising from their seats, crew rushing down the aisle, and confusion spreading. The take-off halted and delayed flight for 39 minutes.

Advertisement

According to officials, the man began creating a disturbance just before departure, prompting crew intervention. “The situation escalated to a point where restraint became necessary to ensure the safety of everyone on board,” an airline official said.

Advertisement

In a statement, Akasa Air confirmed the incident, saying, “An incident of unruly behaviour involving a passenger took place on Akasa Air flight QP 1599 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on October 20. Our crew followed the required safety protocols in line with our policies to ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers. We stand firm on our zero-tolerance policies against unruly passenger behaviour.”

The airline maintained that its crew acted strictly in line with the standard operating procedures designed to defuse such situations and prevent escalation.

Advertisement

One passenger, Vijay, who posted a video online, described how routine turned to panic in seconds. “It started like any normal day, check-in done, boarding smooth, lights dimmed. Then suddenly, whispers turned into noise, and half the passengers stood up to see what was happening. The crew rushed in, people began recording, and all I could think was, is this really happening inside the plane? It was turbulence before take-off,” he wrote.

This comes barely three days after another troubling in-flight episode, when a man in his 40s was arrested for allegedly touching a woman IT professional inappropriately on a Chennai-Hyderabad flight on October 17.

The civil aviation authorities have been grappling with a steady rise in such cases. As many as 375 passengers have been placed on the “no-fly list” in the past five years, as per government data.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had told Parliament that 2023 saw the highest number of such bans -- 110 passengers. The number dipped to 82 in 2024 and stands at 48 till July this year.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts