Home / India / Akhilesh lambasts BJP govt over Maha Kumbh ‘mismanagement’

Akhilesh lambasts BJP govt over Maha Kumbh ‘mismanagement’

PTI
Kanpur, Updated At : 07:29 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav addresses the media in Kanpur. PTI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dubbed the BJP’s “double engine government” a “double blunder government”.

“The double engine government of the BJP is a double blunder government. The government has completely failed in organising the Maha Kumbh. It has also committed a huge scam in this,” Yadav told reporters here.

“People, who claimed to have cleaned Maa Ganga, have siphoned off the entire budget (‘Maa Ganga kee saphaai kaa daavaa karane vaale log poora budget saaf kar gaye’). In the name of levelling the potholes on the roads, they kept all the money in their pockets,” he said.

Escalating his attack, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the “BJP government is a corrupt and dishonest government”.

“I had gone to a temple in Kannauj. After I left, the BJP people washed the temple with Gangajal. Many chief ministers have stayed in the chief minister’s residence. They came and went but no one got it washed with Gangajal, but after I left the Chief Minister’s residence, the BJP people got the Chief Minister’s residence washed with Gangajal,” he added.

Posing a question to the BJP, Yadav said, “I took a bath in Ganga ji during the Maha Kumbh, the BJP people should tell how and with what will they wash Maa Ganga.” Yadav said the Maha Kumbh is a symbol of faith, adding this is an event of the common people.

“The BJP Government failed in organising it. There was chaos everywhere. To divert attention from that, the Chief Minister raised questions on the Urdu language in the (UP Legislative) Assembly. The Chief Minister does not know anything about the Urdu,” said Yadav.

