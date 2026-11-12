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Home / India / Akhilesh Yadav revives ‘Khajanchi’ jibe on 10th anniv of demonetisation

Akhilesh Yadav revives ‘Khajanchi’ jibe on 10th anniv of demonetisation

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ANI
Lucknow, Updated At : 07:34 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav celebrates Khajanchi’s birthday in Lucknow on Wednesday. Khajanchi Yadav was born in November 2016 in a bank queue in Rania during the Centre’s demonetisation drive. PTI
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav renewed his attack on the Centre over demonetisation, describing it as the “biggest corruption scandal in the world” and alleging that the 2016 currency ban damaged banks, MSMEs and small traders.

Addressing the media in Lucknow on the 10th anniversary of demonetisation, Akhilesh invoked his “Khajanchi” jibe, referring to the infant born in a bank queue during the cash crunch that followed the November 8, 2016, decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. “Today Khajanchi turned 10. We have been celebrating his birthday since the beginning, but the BJP has never celebrated it. His 10 years are full of failures,” he said.

He said the move hurt MSMEs and small businesses, while bank mergers and privatisation had weakened the banking system.

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