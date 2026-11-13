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Home / India / Alarming levels of mercury found in 'Made in Pakistan' beauty creams seized in Maharashtra's Nanded

Alarming levels of mercury found in 'Made in Pakistan' beauty creams seized in Maharashtra's Nanded

Police said the raid was conducted by a team from Itwara police station along with officials from the Food and Drug Administration

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PTI
Nanded, Updated At : 04:04 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Officials said the findings raised serious concerns over the potential health hazards posed by the counterfeit products. Pic: iStock
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A government laboratory report has shown dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals, including mercury and arsenic, in beauty products labelled 'Made in Pakistan' that were seized by the Nanded police about four months ago, an official said on Friday.

The products, valued at nearly Rs 39.69 lakh, had been confiscated during a raid at Afrah Collection (Afrah Tours and Travels) in the Makkah Galli area of Nanded on July 9.

According to police, the laboratory analysis of samples collected during the raid found dangerously high concentrations of mercury in two beauty creams, far exceeding the permissible limits prescribed under cosmetic regulations.

The 'PARLEY 24K Gold Gleam Beauty Cream' was found to contain 48,453.44 parts per million (PPM) of mercury against the permissible limit of 1 PPM. Similarly, the 'GOREE Beauty Cream with Lycopene' contained 6,924.94 PPM of mercury.

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Police said the raid was conducted by a team from Itwara police station along with officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The shop operator, Mohammad Ziauddin Mohammad Wajid, was found in possession of beauty products carrying labels in Urdu and English claiming Pakistani origin.

Officials said the findings raised serious concerns over the potential health hazards posed by the counterfeit products. Prolonged exposure to excessive mercury and arsenic through cosmetics could lead to serious skin disorders, kidney damage and neurological complications, they said.

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A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, police said.

Police have urged citizens to report the sale of counterfeit, unlicensed or suspicious imported products.

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