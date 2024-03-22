Alibis in face of imminent defeat: BJP on Congress I-T case remarks

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 21

In a massive standoff ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress Party for arguing that the freezing of their bank accounts amounted to the freezing of Indian democracy and said the country, its democracy and law were greater than one party.

Bankruptcy moral, intellectual Congress is fearing a historic defeat. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial. JP Nadda, BJP Chief

BJP chief JP Nadda led the offensive saying Congress was blaming its irrelevance on financial troubles.

“Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial,” Nadda said. He said instead of correcting their own errors, Congress was blaming authorities, ITAT, Delhi HC, who have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, pay the due taxes but the party never did so.

“For a party which has looted from every sector, in every state and at every moment of history, to talk of financial helplessness is comical. Congress can use the money accumulated from all their scams, starting from jeep to chopper scam via Bofors for their electioneering. Congress part-time leaders say India being a democracy is a lie- may I humbly remind them that India was not a democracy only for a few months between 1975 and 1977 and that time the Prime Minister of India was none other than Mrs. Indira Gandhi,” said Nadda.

The BJP officially too denounced Congress stand.

Addressing a press conference, after former Congress chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and incumbent president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that IT action freezing the Congress bank accounts was meant to disturb the level playing field in Lok Sabha elections and squeeze it financially, BJP spokesperson

