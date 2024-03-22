Alibis in face of imminent defeat: BJP on Congress I-T case remarks

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, March 21
In a massive standoff ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress Party for arguing that the freezing of their bank accounts amounted to the freezing of Indian democracy and said the country, its democracy and law were greater than one party.
Bankruptcy moral, intellectual
Congress is fearing a historic defeat. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial. JP Nadda, BJP Chief
BJP chief JP Nadda led the offensive saying Congress was blaming its irrelevance on financial troubles.
“Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial,” Nadda said. He said instead of correcting their own errors, Congress was blaming authorities, ITAT, Delhi HC, who have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, pay the due taxes but the party never did so.
“For a party which has looted from every sector, in every state and at every moment of history, to talk of financial helplessness is comical. Congress can use the money accumulated from all their scams, starting from jeep to chopper scam via Bofors for their electioneering. Congress part-time leaders say India being a democracy is a lie- may I humbly remind them that India was not a democracy only for a few months between 1975 and 1977 and that time the Prime Minister of India was none other than Mrs. Indira Gandhi,” said Nadda.
The BJP officially too denounced Congress stand.
Addressing a press conference, after former Congress chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and incumbent president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that IT action freezing the Congress bank accounts was meant to disturb the level playing field in Lok Sabha elections and squeeze it financially, BJP spokesperson
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...