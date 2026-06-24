Aliganj fire: Notice regarding violation of regulations pasted on building

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday pasted a notice on the Aliganj building where a devastating fire claimed 15 lives earlier this week, directing the owner to submit a response within 15 days, officials said.

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The notice relates to alleged violations of building bylaws and unauthorised use of the premises, which had been approved for residential purposes but was being used commercially. Officials said further action, including demolition of the structure, could be initiated after the statutory period expires and the owner's reply is examined.

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LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar told PTI on Wednesday that the authority had served the notice on June 23 and fixed a hearing for July 7. He said the law requires a 15-day opportunity for the owner to present his case.

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"Any response received during this period would be scrutinised before a final decision is taken. If no satisfactory explanation is submitted and a demolition order is eventually issued, the authority will proceed with razing the structure," he said.

Kumar also said the LDA has constituted seven teams to carry out an intensive citywide drive against building bylaw violations and unauthorised commercial activities.

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According to LDA officials, the three-storey structure had previously come under scrutiny in 2016 after authorities found that construction beyond the sanctioned residential plan had been carried out and the premises were being used for commercial purposes.

A demolition order was issued in May 2016 for the unauthorised portion of the building. However, the proceedings were withdrawn less than two months later after the owner submitted a representation claiming he had not been given an opportunity to be heard before the order was passed.

Officials said records indicate that the withdrawal order was issued by the same officer who had initially ordered the demolition. The circumstances surrounding that decision are now under investigation.

The LDA has initiated an inquiry into the role of officials who handled the case at the time and has sought records from the period to determine why no further action was taken even though the building continued to be used commercially while remaining recorded as a residential property in official documents, said the vice chairman.

Officials said the building owner had originally obtained approval under a self-certification scheme for residential use. The authority is also examining whether lapses by LDA personnel and other departments contributed to the continued operation of commercial activities at the premises.

On Tuesday, the LDA had reissued a demolition notice and announced disciplinary proceedings against officials suspected of negligence in allowing the residential building to function as a commercial establishment.

The massive blaze broke out on Monday afternoon in the three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre in Aliganj, killing 15 people, most of whom were associated with the facility, and injuring nine others. Investigators are examining alleged violations of building and safety regulations in connection with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the building owner and other persons associated with establishments operating from the premises.

So far, four people — building owner Virendra Prasad Shukla, gaming institute director Tushank Krishna Jaiswal, IT professional Suresh Kumar Sahu and pet shop owner Ram Krishna Upadhyay — have been arrested.

Investigators are examining issues related to the building's operation, fire-safety arrangements, fire clearances and other statutory permissions, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend any other persons found responsible for the tragedy.