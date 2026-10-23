All 14 Indians on yacht targeted off Yemen coast in Red Sea safe: Embassy

India on Friday said that its 14 nationals onboard a yacht involved in an incident off the coast of Yemen are safe and it will continue to work to ensure their well-being.

Some Arab media on Thursday quoted Yemen's Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree as claiming that Saudi forces targeted the Indian yacht near Yuqar Island near the Yemeni coast in the Red Sea.

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Also read: 14 Indians aboard yacht targeted off Yemen coast

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India seeks 'facts' on report of Saudi forces targeting yacht with 14 nationals off Yemen coast

Saree said that the yacht is carrying 14 Indian nationals and that Houthi forces are rescuing them. He said more details would be provided later.

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"Reports suggest that all 14 Indian nationals are safe and located around Hodeidah in Yemen," the Indian mission posted on social media on Friday.

"We will continue to work for ensuring their well-being," it said.

Indian embassy has not yet specifically commented on the source of the attack on the yacht.

Earlier, the Indian embassy said it has reached out to different parties to "establish circumstances and facts" surrounding the incident.

The incident comes amid an escalation of hostilities between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides targeting each other's facilities and infrastructure.

The Indian Embassy on Thursday also said it was ascertaining details about an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen and would provide all possible help to ensure their safety, amid escalating tensions in the region.

An Indian national was killed and three others injured in two separate attacks on a major airport and an oil field in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.