All 25 workers killed in Sikkim tunnel collapse recovered, rescue operation ends

Bodies of all 25 workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel that collapsed in Sikkim have been recovered, bringing the four-day rescue operation to an end, NHPC officials said.

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The incident occurred on July 20 inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of Teesta Stage-VI Project. A suspected methane gas trapped inside the rocks is believed to have suddenly burst, triggering an explosion that filled the tunnel with dense fumes and toxic gases.

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The rescue operation was carried out with the coordinated efforts of the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Ministries of Power, Home Affairs, Defence, Sikkim and West Bengal Governments, among several agencies.

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According to officials, a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing anguish, had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PNNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.