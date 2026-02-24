DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / All 7 on board Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance killed in crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra

All 7 on board Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance killed in crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra

The aircraft, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, took off from Ranchi airport at 7:11 pm

article_Author
PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 08:22 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Wreckage of an air ambulance, which carried seven people onboard while on its way from Ranchi to Delhi, after it crashed near Simaria in Chatra district in Jharkhand on Monday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

All seven persons on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening while en route to Delhi from Ranchi, a top state government official said.

Advertisement

The crash took place shortly after the aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd took off from Ranchi airport at 7.11 pm.

Advertisement

“All seven on board the air ambulance were killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to Delhi from Ranchi,” Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G said.

Advertisement

“The aircraft went missing around 7.30 pm. It crashed at Bariatu Panchayat area in Simaria,” she said, adding that the site of the crash is located deep inside a forest.

SDPO Shubham Khandelwal told PTI that the bodies of all the seven persons on board have been retrieved. They have been identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi, and Dhuru Kumar.

Advertisement

According to the DGCA website, Delhi-based non-scheduled operator Redbird has six aircraft in its fleet, including the one that crashed.

Anant Sinha, CEO of Devkamal Hospital in Ranchi, told PTI that the air ambulance was arranged by one of their patients.

“The patient, Sanjay Kumar (41), a resident of Chandwa in Latehar district, was brought to the hospital with 65 per cent burn injuries on February 16. He was being treated in the hospital,” he said, adding that the family members decided to take him to Delhi for better treatment.

“They arranged an air ambulance on Monday. The patient left the hospital for Delhi around 4.30 pm,” he said.

In a post on X, former chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren said he was deeply saddened by the news of the crash.

“I pray for the deceased individuals, including the crew members aboard the plane from Marang Buru (the supreme tribal deity), and for strength to their families during this difficult time,” he posted.

Earlier, Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar told PTI that the plane lost contact with air traffic control around 20 minutes after takeoff.

“Inclement weather could be a reason behind the crash, but the actual cause will be ascertained only after a probe,” he said.

In a statement, the DGCA said, “On 23.02.2026 Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven people on board, including two crew members.”

“The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at 19:34 IST, aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi,” it added.

The district administration’s search and rescue team has already reached the location, and an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team is being dispatched, the statement said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts