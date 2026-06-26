All 8 accused named in FIR in Ram temple donation row arrested

The eight people named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday.

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The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.

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Senior officials said all eight people named in the FIR have been arrested and are being questioned as part of the investigation.

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Those named in the FIR were associated with the process of counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple.

"All the accused were in Ayodhya itself and were arrested on Thursday night. Further questioning is under way. Police are preparing to present them before a magistrate," a senior official told PTI here.

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The case has been registered under Sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, among other provisions.