All donations secure, says Ram Temple Trust as Opposition wants Champat Rai booked

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday issued its first statement following eight arrests in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case and said all offerings of devotees, including silver bricks and jewellery, were safe, secure and fully accounted for.

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The Trust also confirmed that it had received the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, and that it would consider these at its upcoming meeting.

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Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri, in the statement, said a fair inquiry would be conducted into the allegations. “The trustees are shocked, and duty-bound to ensure a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored,” Giri said.

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Rai and Mishra resigned from their positions on June 26 after a special investigation team (SIT), in its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh Government, unravelled blatant malpractice and mismanagement in donation collection.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), of which Rai is a vice-president, posted Giri’s letter about the resignations on social media. Rai’s former driver Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinnu Yadav, is among the eight arrested. Tinnu allegedly held the keys to the ‘hundi’ (donation boxes) without authority. The police have recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh and some foreign currency from those nabbed, sources said.

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VHP chief Alok Kumar said the Trust would meet in Ayodhya on July 7 to decide the next course of action. He said he hoped that a chief executive officer was appointed to manage the affairs of the temple.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that attempts were being made to save Rai and Mishra. “When will action be taken against Rai’s handlers, the people under whose directions he worked? Those arrested yesterday were not even taken into police remand. The police did not question them at all. They were not asked whom they delivered the stolen goods to, on whose instructions they were stealing, or where the rest of the stolen goods are. This clearly shows that it is merely a formality,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded the registration of an FIR and arrest of Rai and Mishra. “Those who believe in the religion, Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram will not tolerate this theft and looting. The entire accountability and responsibility for this lies with the BJP, RSS and VHP,” he said.

Digvijaya claimed donations were collected from 12.5 crore families for the Ram Temple, yet there was no accounting for these funds.

Meanwhile, Jagdamba Prasad Mishra, the grandfather of Lavkush Mishra (27), one of the eight arrested, demanded that a police case be filed against Rai and Mishra. Lavkush was a member of the staff who counted the offerings and cash.

“My grandson is being framed. Lavkush is not the only one guilty; the entire management is responsible. Lavkush is a junior employee that is why he has been framed. A case should also be registered against Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, and also against many people,” Jagdamba Prasad told reporters on Saturday.

On June 13, a raid was conducted in Meenapur Thakuran Phagauli village of Rudauli on the charges of theft of offerings in the Ram Temple. In the raid, the team recovered about Rs 12 lakh from the house of Lavkush Mishra. (With PTI inputs)