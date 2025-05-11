All efforts must be made to respect truce, de-escalate situation, stress world leaders

As India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stopping firing and military action, world leaders welcomed the move saying this is a “vital step toward de-escalation” and all efforts must be made to ensure it is respected.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed it a US-brokered ceasefire while commending Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif on "their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

US Vice President JD Vance expressed gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their “hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.” “Great work from the President's team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire,” Vance said in a post on X.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged both sides to sustain this and emphasised that "de-escalation is in everybody's interest." Sharing a post on X, Lammy wrote, "Today's ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody's interest.” Lammy said earlier that he held talks with EAM S Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and emphasised the need for dialogue for a “sustainable ceasefire.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, describing it as a “positive step” toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions.

Guterres “hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries”, a statement issued by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.