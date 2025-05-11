DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / All efforts must be made to respect truce, de-escalate situation, stress world leaders

All efforts must be made to respect truce, de-escalate situation, stress world leaders

As India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stopping firing and military action, world leaders welcomed the move saying this is a “vital step toward de-escalation” and all efforts must be made to ensure it is respected....
article_Author
Agencies
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:19 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stopping firing and military action, world leaders welcomed the move saying this is a “vital step toward de-escalation” and all efforts must be made to ensure it is respected.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed it a US-brokered ceasefire while commending Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif on "their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

US Vice President JD Vance expressed gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their “hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.” “Great work from the President's team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire,” Vance said in a post on X.

Advertisement

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged both sides to sustain this and emphasised that "de-escalation is in everybody's interest." Sharing a post on X, Lammy wrote, "Today's ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody's interest.” Lammy said earlier that he held talks with EAM S Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and emphasised the need for dialogue for a “sustainable ceasefire.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, describing it as a “positive step” toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions.

Advertisement

Guterres “hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries”, a statement issued by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

Great work from US President Donald Trump’s team, especially Secretary of State Marco Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire. — JD Vance, US Vice-president

Today’s ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both countries to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody's interest. There needs to be a dialogue that leads to a swift and sustainable ceasefire.

David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary

It as a positive step toward ending hostilities and easing tensions. I hope the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing longstanding issues between the two countries.

— Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper