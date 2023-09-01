All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

PTI

Mumbai, September 1

Unveiling of the INDIA bloc's logo, charting out a roadmap and evolving a structure for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be on the agenda of the third meeting of the opposition parties to be held in Mumbai on Friday.

The third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance is scheduled to start at 10.30am at Grand Hyatt Hotel here. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part in the meeting.

During the conclave, discussion on formulating a common minimum programme and forming a coordination committee of the principal opposition parties is likely to take place.

Ahead of the meeting, the opposition bloc's logo is expected to be unveiled, while after the deliberations get over, a press conference will be held in the afternoon to give information about what decisions were taken during the conclave.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said talks would be held on the formation of coordination committees and appointing a convenor.

"It will be known after the meeting if a decision has been arrived at,'' he said.

During an informal meeting of the alliance partners held at the hotel on Thursday, most leaders stressed the need to discuss seat-sharing at the national level and finalising the process of poll preparations as soon as possible.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja had arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for the meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others arrived on Thursday.

The informal meeting of all the leaders on Thursday evening was followed by a dinner hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. It was learnt that during the informal meeting, the leaders deliberated on fixing the agenda of the formal meeting on Friday when key decisions about the alliance's future strategy would be taken.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Mumbai