All govts must condemn US-Israel aggression, Iran FM tells Jaishankar

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi — during a call with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar — said all governments have a responsibility to condemn the “US-Israel military aggression and a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law”.

Araghchi and Jaishankar discussed regional developments on Tuesday amid heightened tensions in West Asia. During the conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister briefed Jaishankar on attacks carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran over the past 11 days. According to the Iranian readout, these included a missile strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab on the first day of the conflict as well as subsequent attacks on civilian sites and public service centres.

Araghchi emphasised Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Jaishankar, for his part, underlined the importance of continuing and strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Tehran and stressed the need for continued consultations between the two countries to help restore stability in the region. “We have agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the talks.

The two ministers also discussed the potential consequences of the conflict for maritime security and shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Referring to Iran’s approach to safeguarding shipping security in the Persian Gulf, Araghchi said instability affecting maritime movement in the region was the result of “aggressive and destabilising actions by the United States” and called on the international community to hold Washington accountable.

Jaishankar also held consultations with counterparts from the European Union, France and Russia to exchange assessments on the rapidly evolving situation. He held a discussion with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, on the implications of the conflict and its broader geopolitical repercussions. He also spoke with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot, describing the exchange as a constructive assessment of the ongoing crisis.

In a separate conversation, Jaishankar held a telephonic discussion with Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, during which the two leaders reviewed diplomatic efforts related to the conflict and also took stock of the broader India-Russia bilateral agenda.