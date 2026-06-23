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Home / India / All India average rainfall is deficient by about 42% in June: IMD

All India average rainfall is deficient by about 42% in June: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has predicted India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:16 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Pedestrains make their way amid rainfall accompanied with gusty winds, near India Gate in New Delhi, on Tuesday. PTI
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The all India average rainfall is deficient by about 42 per cent in June. Against a normal of 113 mm, the country has received only 65.2 mm this month.

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As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sub-divisional rainfall maps, states like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, East and West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, West Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have received low rainfall. Punjab received 27 per cent less rainfall than what it received. Likewise, Uttarakhand has received 42 per cent less rainfall.

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Last year in June, rainfall for the country as a whole was 109 per cent of its Long Period Average (LPA) value.

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The IMD has predicted that India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (June to September).

The southwest monsoon on Tuesday has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), remaining parts of Telangana & Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

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“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into more parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 2-3 days; and in remaining parts of Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during subsequent 3-4 days,” the IMD said.

Owing to the western disturbance, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will receive scattered rains till June 26 and Punjab on June 29.

The southwest monsoon rainfall in India is crucial as it supports the country's agricultural sector, which employs nearly half of the population and contributes significantly to the economy.

Approximately, 75 per cent of India's annual rainfall occurs during the monsoon season, replenishing water resources like rivers, lakes, and groundwater, which are vital for irrigation and drinking water supplies.

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