All Indians proud of Shukla’s space mission aboard ISS: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

With the opposition not participating in a special discussion in Parliament on India’s first astronaut aboard the International Space Station, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauded Shubhanshu Shukla’s feat on Monday and said all Indians are proud of his recent mission that will help serve as a powerful symbol of India’s ambitions in human spaceflight.

He also said Shukla’s “historic flight” has inspired a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths and space studies—all essential for sustaining India’s long-term space goals.

“Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan.”

“Shukla’s mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations. His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission,” Thaoor said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said the mission allowed for the testing of Indian systems and protocols in a real-life space environment. The numerous scientific experiments, including studies on human health in space and plant growth, will provide technological and scientific validation that will directly help design the life-support and medical systems for Gaganyaan, he noted.

“Shukla’s mission, conducted in partnership with international agencies, reinforced India’s role in global space diplomacy. It demonstrates India’s willingness and capability to engage in multilateral space efforts and opens doors for future joint research and investment.”

“Commander Shukla’s historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India’s ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation’s imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths and space studies—all essential for sustaining India’s long-term space goals. Well done!” the former Union minister said in his post.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier urged the opposition parties to participate in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Shukla’s successful mission to the ISS and India’s strides in the space sector.

“Our hero astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India’s growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat,” Rijiju said in a post on X.

He urged the members to participate in the same spirit as they had during a debate on Operation Sindoor.

“I hope that all the members will celebrate the achievements of the scientists in the same manner in which they lauded the valour of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor,” Rijiju said.

The government has proposed a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the subject, “India’s first astronaut aboard the International Space Station—Critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047”—to mark Shukla’s space sojourn.