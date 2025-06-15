DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / All Indians safe, monitoring situation closely: Indian mission

All Indians safe, monitoring situation closely: Indian mission

The mission advised Indian nationals to strictly abide by safety protocols
article_Author
PTI
Jerusalem, Updated At : 08:53 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Men walk after missiles fired from Iran impacted a residential building in Tamra, Israel. REUTERS
Advertisement

All Indians in Israel are safe and the embassy is constantly monitoring the situation and the safety of its nationals amid a conflict with Iran, the Indian mission said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Embassy sources told PTI that it has set up a 24×7 helpline and is maintaining contact with members of the community.

Emphasising that the “safety and security of Indian nationals is paramount to us”, the mission in a fresh advisory issued on Sunday advised its nationals to “stay vigilant, strictly avoid any unnecessary movement and adhere to safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command”.

Advertisement

“The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups. The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is in regular touch with the Israeli authorities,” the mission said in a release.

Given that the Israeli government has announced a national emergency and the airspace is closed, the mission advised Indian nationals to strictly abide by safety protocols.

Advertisement

The mission said that the round-the-clock helpline established by it on Tuesday is “functional” for “any assistance regarding the present situation”.

It also listed contact numbers (+972547520711 and +972543278392) and email (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in) to reach out to those in need.

Official sources in Israel said that 270 missiles have been fired by Iran over Israel since Friday, in which 13 people, including three minors, have been killed and 390 others injured.

Among the injured, nine are in serious condition, 30 in moderate condition and 351 with minor injuries, they said. Iran has also fired more than a hundred drones since Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts