All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor engages with US Congress, think tanks

Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:49 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Members of the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor upon their arrival in Washington DC on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
An all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday. Over the next two days, the delegation will engage with members of the US Congress, including the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the India Caucus, according to the Indian Embassy in the US. The delegation will also meet with academics from leading think tanks and interact with various media outlets. On Thursday, they will speak at the Council for Foreign Relations in Washington DC and meet with members of the Indian diaspora on Wednesday evening.

This visit follows Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s trip to the US last week, where discussions were held on potentially boosting trade and technological cooperation between the two nations. However, India and the US have recently had a public disagreement regarding the ceasefire announcement on May 10, with India denying US President Donald Trump’s claims of brokering a peace deal using trade as leverage. The two countries are currently negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, aiming to resolve the issue by October this year.

