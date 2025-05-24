DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / All-party delegation reaches Bahrain to bolster India's anti-terror diplomacy

All-party delegation reaches Bahrain to bolster India's anti-terror diplomacy

Delegation is led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda
article_Author
PTI
Manama, Updated At : 10:49 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A multi-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda upon its arrival in Bahrain. (X@IndiaInBahrain via PTI)
Advertisement

An all-party Indian delegation reached Bahrain on Saturday as part of New Delhi's global diplomatic outreach to highlight its unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement

The delegation led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda was received by Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport.

“The All-Party Delegation led by H E @PandaJay Member of Parliament arrived in Bahrain. India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all the engagements,” the Embassy of India in Bahrain posted on X.

Advertisement

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Advertisement

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper