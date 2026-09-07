All political parties, states must join fight against drugs, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called for a collective effort to combat the menace of narcotics, saying the support of all political parties and state governments would be required to end the drug trade and that the issue should not be politicised.

Shah made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Goa on narcotics. He was asked whose failure it was if drug seizures had increased manifold between 2014 and 2026, during the NDA government’s tenure, compared with seizures recorded between 2004 and 2014, when the erstwhile UPA regime was in power.

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“Don’t politicise the issue. I am neither blaming the Congress nor praising the BJP. We all have to come together and combat this menace. We need everybody’s support, so don’t bring politics into it,” he said in response.

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Earlier, Shah had said that between 2004 and 2014, during the rule of the main opposition party, 26 lakh kg of drugs valued at approximately Rs 40,000 crore were seized. In contrast, between 2014 and 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seizures rose to more than 1.19 crore kg of drugs valued at approximately Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

The Home Minister further said that he intended to visit all states and discuss ways to tackle the drug menace in collaboration with them.

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Responding to another query on whether drug smugglers would face the death penalty as a deterrent, Shah said amendments had been made to the law after 2019 and that “the problem can be curbed through existing legal provisions”. He added, “We sincerely hope that we do not have to resort to death penalties.”

Shah also said that the proactive implementation of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS), under the NDA government had led to a rise in arrests in narcotics-related cases.

“PIT-NDPS is being used proactively since 2019. It was not effectively used earlier,” he claimed.

The Centre, Shah said, has adopted a new approach to investigations through both Bottom-to-Top and Top-to-Bottom strategies, with special emphasis on financial probes and effective use of the PIT-NDPS Act, a central legislation providing for the preventive detention of habitual offenders involved in drug trafficking.

To achieve the goal of making India drug-free by 2047, a target set by the Central Government, the Ministry of Home Affairs and all state governments are working together, he said.

Shah said the period from 2026 to 2029 had been declared a mission mode phase. Timelines had been fixed, various ministries had been made accountable, measurable outcomes had been identified, and quarterly reviews along with outcome-based accountability would be ensured.

He said the three-year roadmap was based on four pillars: intelligence and operations-based enforcement; precursor and synthetic drug control; demand and harm reduction; and capacity building and coordination.

“Not a single gram of drugs will be allowed within the country and not a single gram of drugs will be allowed to be smuggled out of India,” the Home Minister declared.

Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a review meeting in Panaji on issues related to Goa along with CM Pramod Sawant. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Mahesh Dixit and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Goa government, the Indian Coast Guard and other concerned organisations.

Shah urged the state government and all stakeholders to undertake a comprehensive assessment of emerging security challenges.