All states/UTs have complied with VB-G RAM G Act, govt tells Lok Sabha

All states and UTs have notified their respective state schemes in compliance of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM–G) Act, 2025, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

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The VB-G RAM G Act is a rural employment guarantee scheme that officially replaced MGNREGA. It guarantees 125 days of paid unskilled manual labor per eligible rural household to improve income security and support village infrastructure creation. The scheme commenced nationwide on July 1. Advertisement

"All states/Union territories have notified their respective state schemes in compliance of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. Since the scheme has been operationalized only on July 1, utilization of the fund and release of payments will be done by the states after closer of muster rolls and subsequent FTO fund transfer order) generation," Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan said.

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He said the Centre had been continuously reviewing the preparedness of the states/Union territories for successful implementation of the VB–G RAM–G.

The government had also notified revised wage rates under the VB-G RAM G Act, for all states and Union Territories. Under this, no notified daily wage anywhere in the country will be below Rs 300, increasing the national average notified wage from Rs 298.8 per day to Rs 327.4 per day. This reflects an enhancement of more than 10 per cent in wages. Punjab and Haryana were allocated Rs 1,331.61 crore and Rs 590.23 crore, respectively, to implement the scheme.