Allen announces JEE, NEET batch dates

Allen Career Institute, Kota, and other centres have announced the dates for new batches for IIT-JEE and NEET-UG entrance exams. The batches will begin in the last week of March.

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Vinod Kumawat, President of Allen Career Institute Kota, informed that Allen will be conducting the Allen Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT) at the local and national levels in the coming days. By participating in ASAT, students can receive up to 90% scholarship on admission.

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