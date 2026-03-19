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Home / India / Allen announces JEE, NEET batch dates

Allen announces JEE, NEET batch dates

Allen Scholarship Admission Test will be held at local and national levels in coming days

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:21 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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The batches will begin in the last week of March.
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Allen Career Institute, Kota, and other centres have announced the dates for new batches for IIT-JEE and NEET-UG entrance exams. The batches will begin in the last week of March.

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Vinod Kumawat, President of Allen Career Institute Kota, informed that Allen will be conducting the Allen Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT) at the local and national levels in the coming days. By participating in ASAT, students can receive up to 90% scholarship on admission.

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