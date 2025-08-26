DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / ALLEN TALLENTEX: Opportunity for students with up to 90% scholarship, Rs 2.5 crore cash prizes

ALLEN TALLENTEX: Opportunity for students with up to 90% scholarship, Rs 2.5 crore cash prizes

Along with registration in TALLENTEX, test papers will be made available to students on the website for practice
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:18 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students across the country are excited to apply for ALLEN TALLENTEX, one of the biggest talent promotion exams in the country. Every student wants to appear in this exam to win scholarships up to 90 per cent on ALLEN fees and cash prizes.

Advertisement

Pankaj Agarwal, vice-president of ALLEN Career Institute and national head of TALLENTEX, said that 18.25 lakh students have appeared in the exam since its inception. This exam will be held on October 5 and 12 this year in both online and offline modes for students of Classes 5 to 10. The last date for application in the exam is September 30.

Along with registration in TALLENTEX, test papers will be made available to students on the website for practice, so that they can prepare by understanding the level of the test. The syllabus of the exam will be based on NCERT.

Advertisement

Agarwal said that students will be given national and state ranks along with a cash prize of Rs 2.50 crore and a scholarship of Rs 250 crore in TALLENTEX. Based on the performance in the exam, students can get up to a 90 per cent scholarship on admission to ALLEN classroom and digital courses. A competitive success index will also be issued separately to each student.

Students can register by visiting www.tallentex.com or by filling out an online form or by visiting the nearest ALLEN centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts