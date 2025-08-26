ALLEN TALLENTEX: Opportunity for students with up to 90% scholarship, Rs 2.5 crore cash prizes

Students across the country are excited to apply for ALLEN TALLENTEX, one of the biggest talent promotion exams in the country. Every student wants to appear in this exam to win scholarships up to 90 per cent on ALLEN fees and cash prizes.

Pankaj Agarwal, vice-president of ALLEN Career Institute and national head of TALLENTEX, said that 18.25 lakh students have appeared in the exam since its inception. This exam will be held on October 5 and 12 this year in both online and offline modes for students of Classes 5 to 10. The last date for application in the exam is September 30.

Along with registration in TALLENTEX, test papers will be made available to students on the website for practice, so that they can prepare by understanding the level of the test. The syllabus of the exam will be based on NCERT.

Agarwal said that students will be given national and state ranks along with a cash prize of Rs 2.50 crore and a scholarship of Rs 250 crore in TALLENTEX. Based on the performance in the exam, students can get up to a 90 per cent scholarship on admission to ALLEN classroom and digital courses. A competitive success index will also be issued separately to each student.

Students can register by visiting www.tallentex.com or by filling out an online form or by visiting the nearest ALLEN centre.