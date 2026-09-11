DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Alliance Air plane suffers engine failure; lands safely at Delhi airport

Alliance Air plane suffers engine failure; lands safely at Delhi airport

In a statement, an Alliance Air spokesperson says the plane landed safely and an investigation is being carried out by a team of engineers

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:22 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The airline was operating flight 9I 698 from Prayagraj to the national capital with an ATR 72-600, a twin-engine turboprop aircraft. Photo for representation
Advertisement

An Alliance Air aircraft, carrying 40 passengers, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to an engine failure on Friday afternoon, according to a source.

In a statement, an Alliance Air spokesperson said the plane landed safely and an investigation is being carried out by a team of engineers.

Advertisement

The airline was operating flight 9I 698 from Prayagraj to the national capital with an ATR 72-600, a twin-engine turboprop aircraft.

Advertisement

The source said the plane, with 44 people on board, made an emergency landing after one engine became inoperative.

The airline spokesperson said the aircraft was operating on the Bilaspur (PAB)-Prayagraj (IXD)-Delhi (DEL) route.

Advertisement

"During the inbound approach to Delhi, the Pilot-in-Command requested a priority landing due to low oil pressure on the left-hand side engine. No emergency was declared by the flight crew.

"There were 40 passengers and four crew members on board. The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned smoothly," the spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed at the Delhi airport around 2.15 pm, as per information available on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts