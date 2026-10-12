ALPA India backs SpiceJet Q400 pilots amid safety concerns, salary delays

Amid concerns over flight safety, delayed salaries and mounting operational difficulties at SpiceJet, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has extended its support to a group of pilots operating the airline’s Q400 fleet, saying that commercial pressures and financial uncertainty cannot come at the cost of safe working conditions.

In a statement, ALPA India said the pilots had decided to stand up for their legitimate rights, professional dignity and aviation safety amid what it described as persistent financial and operational challenges at the airline.

Advertisement

The association flagged reports of unpaid vendors withholding essential aircraft-related services, delayed salaries and outstanding employee benefits, saying these issues had created an increasingly difficult working environment for the pilots. It also referred to what it described as erratic and insensitive treatment by the management and passengers.

Advertisement

While the statement did not detail the specific action planned by the pilots or the precise nature of their grievances, ALPA India said their concerns went beyond individual employment disputes and raised broader questions about working conditions, professional accountability and the safety culture in Indian civil aviation.

“Flight safety cannot be compromised by commercial pressures, financial uncertainty, or the expectation that pilots must continually absorb systemic failures,” the association said, stressing that timely remuneration, professional respect and access to essential operational services were basic requirements for safe airline operations.

Advertisement

ALPA India, an associate member of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA), assured the pilots of its moral support and said it would extend logistical, professional and consultative assistance to help secure a fair resolution.

It also urged pilots across the Indian aviation sector to stand by their SpiceJet colleagues, arguing that concerns involving the safety, dignity and welfare of one group of pilots affected the profession as a whole.

The association called on airline management and regulatory authorities to engage with the pilots and address legitimate safety concerns promptly and transparently, without intimidation or retaliation.

“Safe skies begin with safe working conditions. There can be no compromise on flight safety,” it said.