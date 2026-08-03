'Always knew I will be acquitted, their lies have been caught': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Hours after getting a full acquittal in the sexual harassment case, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he always knew he will win the day in court.

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On Monday morning, Singh and WFI’s assistant office secretary were found 'not guilty' by the Rouse Avenue Court in the case. Six women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, who went public as one of the victim, had alleged the then WFI president had committed sexual harassment offences against them.

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Even as his supporters were celebrating his big win in the court by bursting crackers and garlanding him, Singh told The Tribune in an exclusive chat that he always felt confident that one day he will be cleared of all charges.

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'I was defamed, my family was defamed'

“I was defamed, my family was defamed and even our country’s name was tarnished. The entire sport world was defamed but as far as I was concerned, I never thought I was guilty ever and that is my view from Day one (of the protest),” Singh said on Monday.

“Even on January 18, 2023, when allegations first surfaced and everyone was pointing fingers at me, I slept well that night as well. Now that I am out of this issue, I hope that the families and athletes will resume training with confidence,” he added.

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Singh further said his acquittal was only a matter of time as he knew he had the evidence to prove that he did not commit any foul act against any one.

“I came here on January 18 and answered all questions from the media. I had said that day that I will commit suicide if even one allegation comes true against me. People thought I was making a big claim then but I was not. I knew I had not committed any wrongdoing or even abused a female wrestler ever. I faced everything. Today, I am very happy that I have been acquitted with honour and cleared of all charges,” he said recalling his tough times.

“Their lies have been caught. They had alleged sexual harassment happened. I gave all the evidence, including video to show I was not there. This was the biggest conspiracy when it came to leveling such charges. Forget India, there were posters against me displayed in the USA. World of sports and World of wrestling everyone was in shock because the ones leveling allegations were big wrestlers. There were opposition parties in their support, some sitting CM, big parties, they were all there. And today the Court has cleared me of all charges,” he added.

Big jolt to sporting world

The allegations of sexual harassment was first leveled on January 18 by protesting wrestlers led by double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medal winners Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. The former MP said that allegations shocked the entire sporting world.

“It was a big jolt to wrestling world. When the allegations were leveled, everyone thought it to be true as they say there is no smoke without fire and that there was some truth behind the complaints. People in foreign countries thought I was guilty because the ones who were playing victims were world and Olympic medallists. They were complaining and crying on the streets,” he said.

“The court’s decision will come as a relief for those women athletes and their families who want to pursue sport as a career. At the time, some had stopped practicing after these allegations surfaced. Those who were stopped by their families because of fear, some may have left the sport as well, it would be a closure for them as well. They should all resume,” he added.