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Home / India / Amid Centre’s special session push, NCP-SP’s Sule backs delimitation

Amid Centre’s special session push, NCP-SP’s Sule backs delimitation

Sule's new remarks come as as break from the ranks of the Congress

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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In what appears to be a shot in the arm for the Centre, Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday backed plans for delimitation, stating that the suggestion was reasonable given the large current size of parliamentary constituencies.

Sule said it would take a "superman or a batman to manage a segment of 40 lakh people with MPLADS funds of just Rs 5 crore a year". This is practically unsustainable, she said, signalling her party's support to the agenda at a time when the Centre is mulling a special session to pass Bills related to delimitation and 33% women's reservation.

Merger discussions stopped after Ajit Pawar's death: Sule

Supriya Sule said discussions over merging the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party came to a stop for her after her cousin Ajit Pawar's died. "I have not received any communication from the other side on the issue. Also, the NCP-SP is not joining the BJP-led NDA," she said amid renewed buzz around the Sharad Pawar-led faction merging with the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and the two then joining the NDA.

Sule said the Centre had engaged NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT and the AIMIM six months ago and proposed a flat 50% increase in seats across all states. "Let the new draft Bill come, but NCP-SP had in principle indicated during earlier discussions that it would support measures taken in the larger interest of the country. We were ready to think positively about a 50 per cent flat proposal earlier, and we have said this before," she said. NCPSP has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha and is a key member of the Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc.

Sule's new remarks come as as break from the ranks of the Congress, which has categorically opposed any move to raise the strength of the current Lok Sabha. The Congress has sought a long freeze on a 543 member Lok Sabha and asked for an all party meeting on the delimitation push.

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Sule went on to list reasons why NCP-SP was not against delimitation. She recalled that when she contested from Baramati for the first time, the segment had 12 lakh voters and today the number has risen to 30 lakh. "In many parts of Maharashtra, one constituency has up to 40 lakh people. How can one MP manage such a large population unless the person is a superman or a batman," she said, adding that it was unsustainable.

"A flat 50% increase across states would address the demographic strain on parliamentary constituencies and MPs and the party was ready to consider support for the delimitation Bill positively," she added.

Government managers had two days ago said they had the numbers needed to pass the delimitation and women's quota Bills and would succeed in passing them with a 15 to 18 member excess of the two-thirds majority in both Houses.

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