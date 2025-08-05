Amid China tensions, India and Philippines mark 75 years with strengthened ties

As both countries face a common adversary in China in disputed areas, India and Philippines on Tuesday expanded a strategic partnership focusing on multiples sectors. On disputed South China Sea, India made it clear that code of conduct should be effective and substantive and also take care of countries that are not party to the dispute or discussion.

The South China Sea dispute involves overlapping territorial and maritime claims by China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. These disputes centre on control of islands, reefs, shoals, and surrounding waters, with significant implications for trade, resources, and regional power dynamics.

While for the Philippines, it is a clear effort to bolster deterrence, for India, it is about reinforcing commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Reaffirming India’s stance on regional peace, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran during a special press briefing today said, “India considers the South China Sea part of global commons and has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region.” He also said, “Our position is based on UNCLOS. We have also said discussion on code of conduct should be effective and substantive and also take care of countries which are not party to the dispute or discussion.”

This comes just after India and the Philippines carried out joint naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea for the first time, signalling a maturing New Delhi-Manila axis, a high-profile military deployment exercise that antagonised China. Further, the visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations established in 1949.

China’s expansive claims to virtually the entire South China Sea, a key global trade route, have led to tense confrontations with other claimant states, particularly the Philippines and Vietnam.

India and the Philippines signed several key agreements aimed at bolstering ties, including three defence documents, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration across the Army, Navy, and Air Force; an agreement on maritime security, mutual legal assistance, on science and tech, tourism among others. The two nations expanded cooperation in sectors including defence cooperation, trade expansion and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, space, highlighted by collaboration on the BrahMos missile system and a proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

“India and the Philippines are friends by choice, and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past, it is a promise to the future,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint press statement with Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

Notably, India and Philippines share a strong defence partnership and Manila was one of the first countries to purchase the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India under a 2022 deal worth USD 375 million.

Also, in a significant development aimed at boosting regional connectivity and people-to-people ties, direct flights between New Delhi and Manila are set to commence from October 1, according to the MEA. The announcement was made by the MEA’s Secretary (East) P Kumaran, who stated that Air India is expected to launch the direct service, providing a much-needed link between the capitals of the two countries.

“Direct Air India flight connectivity from Delhi to Manila will be operational from October 1. Further discussions on expanding air links to more destinations are also on the table,” he said.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to deepen bilateral relations across sectors such as tourism, business, and cultural exchange. The two nations are also exploring additional destinations to increase air connectivity in the near future.

During the joint press statement earlier in the day, President Marcos welcomed the new flight initiative and announced visa-free entry privileges for Indian tourists visiting the Philippines. In a reciprocal move, PM Modi confirmed that India will offer free e-visas for tourists from the Philippines.

“I reiterated our introduction of visa-free entry privileges and extended our invitation for more Indian tourists to visit the Philippines,” Philippines President Marcos said, adding, “I thank Prime Minister Modi in turn for the scheme to grant visas free of charge to Filipino tourists travelling to India. We welcome the resumption of direct flights from October this year and have renewed our commitment to expanding such air connectivity,” he added.

PM Modi echoed the sentiment, calling the developments a step toward stronger regional ties. “India welcomes the Philippines’ decision to allow visa-free entry to Indian tourists. In return, India will grant free e-visas to Filipino tourists. Direct flights between India and Manila will begin this year,” he said.