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Home / India / Amid CJP protests, Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence, says students deserve reform, not outrage 

Amid CJP protests, Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence, says students deserve reform, not outrage 

Slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘using students as political tools’

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:50 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI file
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Speaking for the first time since Cockroach Janta Party began its protest demanding his resignation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said students deserved reforms, not outrage, and the government is committed to giving them that.

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Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his sit-in outside PM Narendra Modi’s residence, Pradhan took to X, saying Rahul and Congress “continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament”.

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“Rahul Gandhi and Congress chose to stage a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols. Even after the government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines,” Pradhan said.

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He said that for Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students, this is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened.

“Our government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House. The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption. We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering,” said the education minister amid ongoing protests over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

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