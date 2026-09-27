DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Amid concerns over his health, former cricketer Kambli releases video from old age home

Amid concerns over his health, former cricketer Kambli releases video from old age home

The 54-year-old offered assuring words regarding his health and ongoing recovery while expressing heartfelt gratitude for the support he has been receiving

article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 12:31 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli assures fans about his health. Video grab/X
Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has released a video from an elderly care centre here, assuring fans about his health and recovery.

Kambli is at the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care here and in the video, the 54-year-old offered assuring words regarding his health and ongoing recovery while expressing heartfelt gratitude for the support he has been receiving. The video comes amid concerns over the former batter's health and personal well-being.

Advertisement

He spoke candidly about his stay at the specialised facility in Maharashtra in the video and praised the medical team and support staff for their dedicated assistance. Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1991 and 2000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts