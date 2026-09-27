Amid concerns over his health, former cricketer Kambli releases video from old age home

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has released a video from an elderly care centre here, assuring fans about his health and recovery.

Kambli is at the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care here and in the video, the 54-year-old offered assuring words regarding his health and ongoing recovery while expressing heartfelt gratitude for the support he has been receiving. The video comes amid concerns over the former batter's health and personal well-being.

Advertisement

He spoke candidly about his stay at the specialised facility in Maharashtra in the video and praised the medical team and support staff for their dedicated assistance. Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1991 and 2000.

Advertisement

सचिन तेंदुलकर के बचपन के दोस्त विनोद कांबली आज वृद्धा आश्रम मे रह रहे है, उन्होंने ने भावुक कर देने वाला सन्देश दिया है.... कभी एक बड़े क्रिकेटर थे जो आज वृद्धा आश्रम मे रह रहे है.... ईश्वर की भी अजब लीला है 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nhK6yiVaCl — Adesh_26 (@SonOfBharat_88) September 26, 2026