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Home / India / Amid crop damage due to dry spell and debts, Latur farmer ends life

Amid crop damage due to dry spell and debts, Latur farmer ends life

33-year-old farmer had loans of Rs 1.4 lakh; police say lack of rain destroyed his crops

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PTI
Latur, Updated At : 06:06 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Shirur Anantpal tehsil in Mahrashtra’s Latur district amid crop damage due to lack of rain as well as debts. Image credit/iStock
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A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Shirur Anantpal tehsil in Latur district amid crop damage due to lack of rain as well as debts, a police official said on Saturday.

Ankush Ramesh Kale (33) ended his life on Friday at his farm in Dongargaon Bori village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Akash Jadhav told PTI.

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Unable to support his family from the income he used to get from the two acres of land he owned, Kale also worked as a farm labourer, police said.

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“Kale had loans of Rs 40,000 from Latur District Central Cooperative Bank and Rs 1 lakh from State Bank of India. Due to lack of rain, his crops were destroyed, which was causing him financial distress,” another official said.

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