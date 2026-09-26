Amid crop damage due to dry spell and debts, Latur farmer ends life

A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Shirur Anantpal tehsil in Latur district amid crop damage due to lack of rain as well as debts, a police official said on Saturday.

Ankush Ramesh Kale (33) ended his life on Friday at his farm in Dongargaon Bori village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Akash Jadhav told PTI.

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Unable to support his family from the income he used to get from the two acres of land he owned, Kale also worked as a farm labourer, police said.

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“Kale had loans of Rs 40,000 from Latur District Central Cooperative Bank and Rs 1 lakh from State Bank of India. Due to lack of rain, his crops were destroyed, which was causing him financial distress,” another official said.