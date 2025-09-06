Amid delays in delivery, DGCA to relax import rules for older planes

Facing delays in global aircraft deliveries, India’s aviation regulator is preparing to relax age restrictions on imported planes to give airlines more room to expand their fleets, sources said, adding that comments are invited from stakeholders by September 19.

Advertisement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released draft changes to its civil aviation requirements (CAR), which propose raising the maximum age limit for aircraft that can be brought into the country.

The revision would allow pressurised aircraft up to 20 years old and unpressurised aircraft up to 25 years old to be imported, subject to safety checks and specific conditions, the sources said.

Advertisement

Despite repeated calls and messages, DGCA chief Fiaz Ahmed Kidwai did not responded to queries. However, as per sources, within the aviation watchdog, airlines at present can only import pressurised aircraft that are less than 18 years old, while unpressurised aircraft are capped at 20 years.

“It has been observed that private operators are keen to bring aircraft which are very old, sometimes even exceeding 20 years in age. It must be appreciated that normally manufacturers of jet aircraft prescribe a design economic life for their aircraft, which extend to 20 years or 60,000 landings/pressurisation cycles. The purpose behind having this minimum standard in the life of the aircraft is to ensure that the aircraft does not have problems of corrosion, fatigue, metal fatigue, cracks, etc. in areas which are normally not accessible even during major checks,” read the draft document accessed by The Tribune.

Advertisement

Under the new proposal, the DGCA has also clarified that pressurised aircraft for scheduled, non-scheduled or general aviation services must not have completed 20 years of age or 65 per cent of their design life in terms of pressurisation cycles, whichever comes first, the sources said.

“In case of an aircraft which is older than 18 years, the aircraft shall have flown at least for 100 hours during the last six months from the date of application for import. The requirement of having flown for 100 hours within last six months shall not be applicable, if the aircraft has undergone major maintenance within six months with a satisfactory maintenance test flight report prior to the date of application,” added the document.

The DGCA document further stated that the operator should also import sufficient critical spares recommended by the aircraft manufacturer along with the aircraft, so that the aircraft is maintained in airworthy condition as per the Aircraft Act, Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Pressurised aircraft include narrow-body and wide-body commercial jets, which are capable of flying above 10,000 feet, while unpressurised planes such as small trainers are restricted to lower altitudes.

In the case of unpressurised aircraft, the regulator has said approvals would be given only after a thorough review of the aircraft’s record, with the added condition that it must have flown at least 50 hours in the previous six months. Besides, no aircraft older than 25 years will be cleared.

The move comes at a time when Indian carriers are grappling with tight supply chains and waiting for deliveries from manufacturers.

Airlines in the country already operate more than 800 leased planes, while over 1,400 new aircraft are on order. The proposed relaxation would give carriers greater flexibility in short-term leasing, especially as passenger demand continues to rise.