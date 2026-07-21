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Home / India / Amid farmers' Delhi march, PM Modi says FTAs will prioritise farm interests

Amid farmers' Delhi march, PM Modi says FTAs will prioritise farm interests

PM assures agricultural community of government's commitment to their welfare, says trade agreements will protect and advance farmers' interests

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Farmers march towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Shambhu Border, in Patiala, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
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As farmers from Punjab and Haryana marched towards Delhi to protest the proposed India-US trade deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the agricultural community of the government's full commitment to their welfare.

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Speaking about the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India in recent years, the Prime Minister said such agreements would prioritise the interests of farmers and work towards the welfare of both the farming community and the nation.

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The Prime Minister was speaking at the NDA meeting, where he also assured protesting students that the government would take all possible steps to punish those involved in exam paper leaks.

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Quoting the Prime Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said farmers' welfare remained the government's top priority and that FTAs would not only protect but also advance their interests.

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