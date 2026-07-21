Amid farmers' Delhi march, PM Modi says FTAs will prioritise farm interests

As farmers from Punjab and Haryana marched towards Delhi to protest the proposed India-US trade deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the agricultural community of the government's full commitment to their welfare.

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Speaking about the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India in recent years, the Prime Minister said such agreements would prioritise the interests of farmers and work towards the welfare of both the farming community and the nation.

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The Prime Minister was speaking at the NDA meeting, where he also assured protesting students that the government would take all possible steps to punish those involved in exam paper leaks.

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Quoting the Prime Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said farmers' welfare remained the government's top priority and that FTAs would not only protect but also advance their interests.